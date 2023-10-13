Thunder Cats’ Chakrabarti named one of KIJHL’s 3 stars of the week

Luke Chakrabarti (Creston Valley Thunder Cats), Brayden Gosselin (Summerland Steam) and Ethan Shebansky (Grand Forks Border Bruins) have been selected as the Hudl Instat Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week, for the period ending Oct. 8.

The Captain of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats has been named one of the KIJHL’s three stars of the week.

Luke Chakrabarti (Creston Valley Thunder Cats), Brayden Gosselin (Summerland Steam) and Ethan Shebansky (Grand Forks Border Bruins) have been selected as the Hudl Instat Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week, for the period ending Oct. 8.

Chakrabarti – Top Forward – The Thunder Cats captain had five goals and one assist in three games, helping his team earn wins in two of their three matches. Chakrabarti scored nearly half his team’s goals as he collected a goal in their 3-2 loss to Fernie on Oct. 3, then scored twice in their 4-2 win over Nelson, including an insurance marker, to earn a game star. In their 6-2 win over North Okanagan on Sunday, Chakrabarti had two goals and an assist. Chakrabarti is second overall in the KIJHL in points (13) in six games, including 10 goals.

Gosselin – Top Defenceman – The Summerland product helped his hometown team earn a pair of wins against Osoyoos on Friday and 100 Mile House on Saturday with three goals and four assists. Gosselin had a goal and four assists in their 6-5 OT win over the Coyotes, then had two goals, including the winner, in a 6-4 win over the Wranglers. In five games, Gosselin has three goals and nine points, which ties him for the league lead for defencemen.

Shebansky -Top Goalie – The Edmonton, Alberta product stopped 79 of 84 shots in two games. Shebansky made 43 saves in a 7-2 win over the Castlegar Rebels on Oct. 6, then stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Princeton Posse. He had a 2.53 goals against average with a .940 save percentage. On the season, Shebansky is 1-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .932 SP.

The KIJHL 3 Stars of the Week are presented by Hudl Instat, the exclusive video and analytics partner of the KIJHL.