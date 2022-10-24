Rossland Run Club hosts challenging and fun event

Join the Rossland Running Club in its run to Nelson event going over the next four weeks

The Rossland Running Club joined up with the Nelson club to tackle the Seven Summits Trail earlier this month. The groups are hosting its Rossland to Nelson Run over the next four Saturdays, starting Oct. 29. (submitted photo)

The Rossland Running Club is inviting all jogging enthusiasts to join its Rossland to Nelson Run.

But don’t be too daunted by the approximately 70-km run, the club will be tackling the distance over a friendly four weeks.

“We did it last year, a small group of us, so we’re organizing it again this year,” said organizer Eva Gifford. “So we’ll be breaking the run up. We’ll be heading from Rossland to Nelson every Saturday, doing a section of the run.”

The first leg starts in Rossland and goes to Sunningdale at the water tower. The second week will begin at the water tower and follow the Columbia River Trail to Castlegar. The third week, runners will go from Castlegar to Bonnington Dam, and the final leg from the dam to Nelson.

The majority of the run is done on trails, except for one stretch in downtown Trail and another near Nelson.

“Other than that it’s all trails, the Columbia River Trail, it’s beautiful along the water there. And the best section is from Castlegar to the dam there on the Scattebo Reach Trail near Glade and the Ward’s Ferry trail, it’s beautiful,” said Gifford.

The group has also combined forces with the Nelson Running group, but Gifford stresses the run is “Just a fun, social event, it’s not competitive.”

Last year, the club saw between five and 10 people participate on any given week, yet, Gifford is expecting more this year, with the numbers in the club having grown.

She encourages running enthusiasts to come out for the event, estimating each leg to be between 15 and 30 km.

“It being on the weekend allows more people to have that flexibility with their schedule to come out. And anyone can join, and even with our Rossland Run Club, you just show up.”

The Rossland Run Club meets every Tuesday all year round at Centennial Trail at 5:45 p.m. followed by a social beverage at the Rossland Beer Company.

“That’s my goal with the run club is get people out, get people active, but also establish that community, especially if you’re new to town, it’s a great way to meet people, make connections and have that shared interest,” Gifford added.

“For some of us, you only see each other once a week, so it’s a great social time as well as you’re active, you’re moving, you are doing something good for yourself, and a great way to share the trails.”

The first leg leaves Centennial Park in Rossland at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and each successive leg, the following Saturday.

To join the run or for more information contact the Rossland Run Club on Facebook, Instagram or Strava.

Read: Kootenay resident behind launch of Paddle BC initiative

EventsNelsonRosslandrunning