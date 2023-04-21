Renowned TaeKwon-Do master visits Creston’s Dragon Martial Arts Academy

On March 28, members of the Dragon Martial Arts Academy (Creston’s Taekwon-Do school) received a visit from 8th degree black belt, Tom Thurston. He is a born and raised Creston resident, former gold-winning national team member, and the first Canadian black belt under 9th degree black belt and pioneer of Taekwon-Do, Grandmaster C.K. Choi.

On this visit, Master Thurston presented DMA Creston’s head instructor, Derek Hall, with a 4th degree black belt certificate from the Taekwon-Do Pioneers organization (on behalf of GM C.K. Choi).

“This is definitely a highlight of my 25 years as a martial artist. Our little club in Creston has been very fortunate to have the support and guidance of some of the most renowned Taekwon-Do practitioners on the planet. This support has been invaluable for our young school as several students are preparing to attend their very first martial arts tournament in Lethbridge Alberta later this April,” said Hall.

READ MORE: Creston’s Jiu-Jitsu club earns 8 gold medals in Kootenay Submission Series 6

Creston ValleyLocal Sports