RDCK closes all indoor recreational facilities until at least August 18

The district said closures are necessary to meet financial plan and to deliver safe programming

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has announced that all of its indoor recreational facilities will remain closed until at least Aug. 18.

In a statement released Tuesday, the RDCK said facilities will remain closed in order to meet the district’s 2020 financial plan and to deliver safe and cost effective programming.

All time-based memberships backdated to March 17 will also be cancelled. In the meantime, users can request a membership refund by emailing their recreational facility.

“Our communities, the board, recreation commissions and staff will need to come to an understanding that the 2020 recreation service levels have changed and will continue to change as COVID-19 restrictions change,” said RDCK general manager of community services Joe Chirico in a statement.

“The present financial plans will not support the same operating hours, program availability and other services. This is disappointing for the community who rely on our services for their health and well-being and to our staff for their employment.”

The district said it’s currently looking at different ways to have recreational and fitness programming in open parks and spaces.

The recreational facility closures include pools and skating rinks.

The district temporarily closed all its recreational facilities back in mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

