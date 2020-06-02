The RDCK says all district recreation facilities, such as the Nelson and District Community Complex seen here, will be closed until at least Aug. 18. Photo: Tyler Harper The RDCK says all district recreation facilities, such as the Nelson and District Community Complex seen here, will be closed until at least Aug. 18. Photo: Tyler Harper

RDCK closes all indoor recreational facilities until at least August 18

The district said closures are necessary to meet financial plan and to deliver safe programming

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has announced that all of its indoor recreational facilities will remain closed until at least Aug. 18.

In a statement released Tuesday, the RDCK said facilities will remain closed in order to meet the district’s 2020 financial plan and to deliver safe and cost effective programming.

All time-based memberships backdated to March 17 will also be cancelled. In the meantime, users can request a membership refund by emailing their recreational facility.

“Our communities, the board, recreation commissions and staff will need to come to an understanding that the 2020 recreation service levels have changed and will continue to change as COVID-19 restrictions change,” said RDCK general manager of community services Joe Chirico in a statement.

“The present financial plans will not support the same operating hours, program availability and other services. This is disappointing for the community who rely on our services for their health and well-being and to our staff for their employment.”

The district said it’s currently looking at different ways to have recreational and fitness programming in open parks and spaces.

The recreational facility closures include pools and skating rinks.

The district temporarily closed all its recreational facilities back in mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Castlegar COVID-19 cancellations and closures

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Angler incentive project launched on Kootenay Lake

Just Posted

RDCK closes all indoor recreational facilities until at least August 18

The district said closures are necessary to meet financial plan and to deliver safe programming

Flooding: Why the RDCK ordered hundreds of properties evacuated

All evacuation orders have now been rescinded

Evacuation orders for Duhamel, Salmo-Ymir and Crawford Creek rescinded

RDCK warns public that streams are still dangerous

UPDATE: Evacuation order for Slocan Valley rescinded, but Ymir, Salmo, Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek and Broadwater Road still must evacuate

The evacuation order affects hundreds of households in the West Kootenay

Townhall to reopen to the public

Council meetings return for in-person meetings, townhall open to walk-ins.

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

Most Read