Quinn Hughes named as the latest Captain Canuck

Star defenceman tapped to lead Vancouver for this year and beyond

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes lines up for a faceoff against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Canucks have named defenceman Quinn Hughes their 15th captain in franchise history.

Hughes is the first defenceman to hold the honour for Vancouver since a three-player rotation during the 1990-91 season that included blue-liner Doug Lidster.

The last full-time defenceman to don the “C” in Vancouver was Kevin McCarthy from 1979 to 1982.

Hughes served as an assistant captain for the first time during the 2022-23 season, during which the 23-year-old recorded seven goals and 69 assists in 78 games.

Hughes was a first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2018 draft by the Canucks. He has 241 points (26 goals, 215 assists) in 283 career games.

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks,” Hughes said in a statement.

