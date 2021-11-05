James Cybulski was announced as the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks last month. The award winning broadcaster joined the Abbotsford Farm Podcast to talk about the job, his career and a number of other topics. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)

James Cybulski was announced as the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks last month. The award winning broadcaster joined the Abbotsford Farm Podcast to talk about the job, his career and a number of other topics. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)

PODCAST: James Cybulski visits the Abbotsford Farm Podcast

Episode four features the award winning broadcaster & recently named voice of the Abbotsford Canucks

He’s been an on-air personality at both TSN and Sportsnet, won Gemini awards for his reporting, is featured in EA Sports’s NHL series and is now the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks.

James Cybulski is the guest on episode four of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast, and he discusses how the opportunity came about, his career, working with EA Sports and a little bit of professional wrestling.

RELATED: Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for Delta broadcaster Cybulski

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also discuss the Kyle Beach news from this week, review the Abbotsford Canucks games from this past weekend and look ahead to the Canucks games against the Stockton Heat on Friday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 6).

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: PODCAST: First proposal at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Ontario Reign’s Josh Schaefer

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyPodcast

Previous story
MLS appoints investigators to review Whitecaps’ handling of sexual misconduct allegations
Next story
Masoli throws TD pass as Tiger-Cats down B.C. Lions 26-18 to clinch CFL playoff berth

Just Posted

The Creston Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Pixabay)
Creston Legion set to host Remembrance Day ceremony

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Jessica Kluckert (seen here with her partner Devin Wescott) is facing a long recovery after a head-on collision Oct. 25. Photo: Submitted
Victim in head-on collision near Genelle facing long recovery

This group of about 20 nurses and doctors, all members of the group Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health, met in front of Nelson City Hall in a demonstration to urge governments for action on climate change and environmental degradation on Nov. 4. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson doctors and nurses demonstrate for climate action