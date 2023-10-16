PHOTOS: Bruno Campese brings Stanley Cup to Nelson

Bruno Campese poses with the Stanley Cup alongside the Nelson Leafs at the Nelson and District Community Complex on Sunday. Photo: Bob Hall Bruno Campese won the Stanley Cup, and the right to a day with it, as a scout for the Vegas Golden Knights. Photo: Bob Hall Young and old were drawn to Nelson’s arena on Sunday to see the NHL’s greatest prize. Photo: Bob Hall The stuff dreams of young hockey players are made of. Photo: Bob Hall Reading the lineups of winning teams engraved on the Stanley Cup. Photo: Bob Hall

You’re not supposed to touch the Stanley Cup before you win it, but that rule didn’t apply to Nelson hockey fans on Sunday.

Bruno Campese was granted a day with the NHL’s greatest prize after winning the title in June as a scout for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Campese, a Nelson native who previously played for and coached the Leafs, chose to make the Cup available to the public at the Nelson and District Community Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The event drew hundreds of hockey fans before it was then whisked away to Trail where scout Craig Cunningham had his turn with it.

NHL