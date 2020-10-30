Lanny McDonald, chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame, left, awards 2017 inductee Paul Kariya with a ring during a press conference in Toronto, on Friday, November 10, 2017. The Hockey Hall of Fame announced Friday there will be no new inductees in 2021, and the class of 2020 will be honoured in a ceremony that year instead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Lanny McDonald, chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame, left, awards 2017 inductee Paul Kariya with a ring during a press conference in Toronto, on Friday, November 10, 2017. The Hockey Hall of Fame announced Friday there will be no new inductees in 2021, and the class of 2020 will be honoured in a ceremony that year instead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

No class of 2021 for Hockey Hall of Fame, will have ceremony for 2020 class instead

Hockey Hall of Fame board of directors made the decision in a Thursday teleconference

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced Friday there will be no new inductees in 2021, and the class of 2020 will be honoured in a ceremony that year instead.

The 2020 inductees were scheduled to be inducted Nov. 16 in Toronto, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said in a release that the Hall’s board of directors made the decision in a Thursday teleconference.

McDonald said the 2020 class deserves the same experience as previous classes, where inductees interact over several days with family, friends, former teammates and fans.

McDonald said after the decision to postpone the 2020 event that the HHOF would not consider a virtual induction ceremony.

The 2020 class was announced in June and features forward Jarome Iginla, winger Marian Hossa, defencemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey Canada still holding out hope that Lafreniere can play in world juniors

Just Posted

The Creston Gleaners Too building. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Gleaners Too to return on Nov. 10

The business had suspended its operations in September

Alison Master and Catherine Prowse pull yellow flag iris at the 2020 Community Weed Pull event at the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Centre. Photo: Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society
Creston mother and daughter weed-pulling duo win volunteer of the year award

Alison Master and her mom Catherine Prowse have been volunteering with the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society since 2007

Gift basket. Source: pixabay
Creston businesses step up to help raise funds to cure rare genetic disorder

All proceeds will go towards the development of a cure and or treatment for a rare genetic disorder called hereditary spastic paraplegia-50 (SPG50)

Danielle Sonntag with her parents, Alice and Marty. Photo: Dave Handy
Creston Valley Rotary Club honours Danielle Sonntag with Paul Harris Fellow Recognition award

The Adam Robertson Elementary School teacher was given the award during a virtual assembly this week

A view of proposed seniors housing on Vernon St. Illustration: City of Nelson/ Vendure Retirement Communities
Nelson seniors housing project to start construction in the spring

Private development on Vernon Street will provide assisted living services as well as housing

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

The Kimberley Dynamiters' next two exhibition games have been postponed due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Paul Rodgers file.
Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19

Exhibition games in Fernie, Creston postponed

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Blue Sky Kingdom.
Kimberley’s Bruce Kirkby publishes “Blue Sky Kingdom” documenting family adventure to Zanskar

Kirkby third book explores spirituality, mental health, modernity and tradition

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Search and Rescue Technicians carry a stretcher to the CH149 Cormorant during a 442 Squadron Search and Rescue Exercise in Tofino on February 28. (Photo by: Cpl Joey Beaudin, 19 Wing Imaging, Comox)
Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday

Most Read