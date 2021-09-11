Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

NFL preview: Black Press football insider Erin Haluschak talks Seahawks and more

Podcast: Discussion includes predicted Super Bowl and MVP winners, fantasy picks

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Preview – 2021:09:09

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press reporter Erin Haluschak offer a preview of the NFL season. Talk includes an in-depth look at the Seattle Seahawks, plus Super Bowl and MVP picks and more.

