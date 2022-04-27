Nelson’s Jazmine Lowther is seen here running at the Canyons 100 on April 23 in California. Photo: Submitted

Nelson’s Jazmine Lowther wins California ultramarathon

Lowther set a new record at the Canyons 100

Nelson ultramarathoner Jazmine Lowther stunned the field to win the Canyons 100 in California.

Lowther set a new course record by winning the 100 kilometre race in 10 hours one minute 54 seconds — just one second better than the previous mark.

Her performance on April 23 earned Lowther a berth in the prestigious Western States Endurance Run, a 161 km race that takes place June 25 to 26 in Olympic Valley, Calif.

At the Canyons 100 in nearby Auburn, Calif., Lowther finished well ahead of American runner-up Leah Yingling, who was 22 minutes behind.

Nelson’s Dave Stevens also competed in the men’s event. Stevens, who won the Run Rabbit Run 160-km race in Colorado last year, finished seventh overall at Canyons 100 in 9:28.22.

Stevens was the top Canadian finisher ahead of Olympian Reid Coolsaet in 14th.

