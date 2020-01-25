Fort St. John 2020 Winter Games torch lighting and ceremony in December 2019. (BC Games Society photo)

More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John

Athletes will compete in over 15 different winter sports

The 2020 BC Winter Games kick off less than a month away with more than 1,000 of B.C.’s top young athletes and over 1,000 of BC’s best emerging athletes set to give it their all in Fort St. John.

Competing in 15 different sports, youth athletes from every corner of the province will be in the northern B.C. city from Feb. 20 to 23 to represent their regional zone at the games.

For many, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport event of this size, and will be supported by over 300 coaches and over 190 officials.

Special Olympics athletes will also be competing in speed skating and figure skating and athletes with a disability will compete in skiing-cross country and basketball-wheelchair.

“Fort St. John, known for its northern spirit and energetic sport community, is ready to welcome the province,” said Alison Noble, BC Games Society president.

“Athletes, coaches, and officials will have the opportunity to compete at quality sport facilities throughout community and experience all that these multi-sport Games have to offer.”

Volunteers in Fort St. John have been preparing for the past 18 months to host the games. There will be over 1,600 volunteers working to ensure the participants have exceptional competition and a first-rate experience with opening and closing ceremonies, special events, and wonderful hospitality.

“We are excited to be hosting the games and hope that everyone has a great time in their competitions, as well as in Fort St. John,” said Darren Snider, president of the Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games.

“Our hope is that all participants and visitors to Fort St. John leave having had an unparalleled experience, with new friends and with a new understanding of our northern city.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women take centre stage at NHL all-star skills competition
Next story
Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal

Just Posted

More snow starting Wednesday night prompts weather alert for West Kootenay

Expect 15-20 cm starting this evening

Province looking at steps to dissolve Jumbo resort municipality

Disincorporating municipality will likely require a legislative change, according to the province

Changes to Kootenay Lake terminals underway

Progress is reported on new vessel, dredging, and terminal changes

Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

In 2018, pay parking in Interior Health hospitals totalled $5.3 million of their $2.2-billion budget

Over 7,600 birds in Creston Valley’s 2019 Christmas Bird Count

Over 60 volunteers participated by counting Creston Valley birds on Dec. 27

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

Most Read