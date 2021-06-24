Montreal Canadiens celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Montreal Canadiens celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Montreal Canadiens could advance to Stanley Cup final on Quebec’s Fête nationale

North America’s most successful hockey team one win away from first final appearance since 1993

For the first time since 1993, the Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup final.

Tonight’s game — being played in Montreal — coincides with Quebec’s Fête nationale holiday.

At some Montreal bars, patrons have been told to arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. if they want to get a table to watch the 8 p.m. game.

Quebec’s COVID-19 restrictions require bar patrons to be seated and dancing is not allowed.

Bar operators in downtown Montreal say the Habs’ playoff run has led to a dramatic increase in business, following months of COVID-19 closures.

Still, some say they’re worried victory celebrations may get out of control.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Habs a win away from Stanley Cup final after 4-1 victory over Vegas

NHLQuebec

Previous story
Moving into management next step in Sedin twins’ hockey development

Just Posted

Prince Charles Secondary School
School District 8 votes in favour of name change for Creston’s high school

A new doctor has been recruited for the Creston Valley. (Pixabay)
New doctor recruited for the Creston Valley

A small fire has started north of Balfour. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
UPDATED: Lightning causes fire north of Balfour

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)
Dangerous heat wave warning issued for B.C. Interior