B.C. Lions posted this picture of two Grey Cup championship rings that may have been accidentally donated to a Value village Store. They belong to former Lions linebacker Cory Mantyka, who is asking for help in finding them. (B.C. Lions)

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

A search for two missing Grey Cup rings has expanded to include all Value Village stores in the Greater Vancouver region.

Cory Mantyka, a former Lions offensive lineman, earned the rings as a member of the Lions’ championship teams from 1994 and 2000.

Mantyka’s rings were accidentally included in a package donated to Diabetes Canada, which may have ended up at the Value Village Store in Langley.

Mantyka and the B.C. Lions issued a public appeal on Monday, Dec. 2, for the return of the rings, which have Mantyka’s name and number along with the dates of the championship games.

A statement issued by the Lions explained that Mantyka normally kept the rings in a safety deposit box, but took them out of storage to wear them to the 2019 Wall of Fame inductions at BC Place in August.

Value Village spokesperson Sara Gaugl advised all Value Village stores in the Lower Mainland have been told to keep an eye out for the missing rings.

“They’ve all been on alert.”

That’s because the truck that made the pickup from the Mantyka delivered to various Value Village stores in the region, she explained.

READ ALSO: Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

READ ALSO: Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

“We are working closely with the nonprofit partner and the customer,” Gaugl told the Langley Advance Times.

Gaugl said Value Village staff are trained to search donated goods for items that may have been included by mistake, such as jewelry and money.

When what appears to be an accidental contribution is discovered, the items are kept off the sales floor, she said.

A few days ago, Gaugl related, a Value Village Store in Eastern Canada pulled several boxes of Christmas tree decorations from a store floor after a donor realized some ornaments with a sentimental value had been accidentally included.

“We managed to find some of them and return them to the customer.”

Mantyka spent the majority of his 13-year CFL career as an offensive lineman, with 203 regular seasons starts.

He was named CFL Western All-Star in 2004 and was a part of the Lions Grey Cup victories in 1994 against the Baltimore Stallions and the 2000 win against against the Montreal Alouettes.

Anyone who comes across the rings or has information about their location is urged to contact the BC Lions Football Club at 604-930-5466.


