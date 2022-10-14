Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche’s Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks

Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday.

The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night.

Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last played in the 2017-18 season.

In a statement, the 41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks and said “it’s fitting I retire as one.”

He is sixth among Vancouver defencemen in points (241) and assists (185), tied for seventh in goals (56) and seventh in games played for the franchise (597).

The Grimsby, Ont., native totalled 278 points (63 goals, 215 assists) in 808 career games.

