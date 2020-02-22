Ottawa Redblacks’ Dominique Rhymes, left, looks on as Calgary Stampeders’ Tre Roberson, catches a pass meant for him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 15, 2019. The B.C. Lions have signed free-agent wide receiver Rhymes to a one-year contract.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Lions sign free-agent receiver Dominique Rhymes to one-year contract

Rhymes, 26, joins the Lions following three CFL seasons with Ottawa

The B.C. Lions have signed free-agent wide receiver Dominique Rhymes to a one-year contract.

Rhymes, 26, joins the Lions following three CFL seasons with Ottawa, where he appeared in 36 regular season games and helped the Redblacks reach the 2018 Grey Cup final.

His most productive season came last season, with 65 receptions for a team-leading 1,056 yards and five touchdowns.

A native of Miami, Rhymes played three seasons at Florida International and caught 27 passes for 305 yards in 32 games.

He transferred to Murray St. for his senior season and hauled in 12 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in four games.

