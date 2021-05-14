New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins

KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

The Grand Forks Border Bruins have been sold to a city doctor, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced Friday, May 14.

READ MORE: Bruins won’t play after Friday’s game against Nelson Leafs

READ MORE: Border Bruins advance to division final after knocking out Castlegar

“The team means a great deal for the community, so as somebody who’s immersed in the well-being of folks in town, I think this investment to make the on-ice product the best possible in Junior B is wonderful to be part of,” said new owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk.

Szynkaruk expressed interest in buying the team in March, when he made a special presentation to the Border Bruins Association, according to team spokesperson Kevin McKinnon. The sale was later approved by the league’s board of directors.

Szynkaruk said he plans to attract new talent to the Bruins through the team’s education program. The organization has committed to paying some post-secondary tuition for players, who will be expected to attend “at least one course at a university or nearby Selkirk College,” according to league spokesperson Emanuel Sequeira.

“We want to bring in the best players and people,” Szynkaruk explained.

“We want to develop them and move them through the pipeline, whether that’s going to the NCAA or Junior A. That’s the vision I’m setting forth.”

The team has developed several players who later made it into the NHL, including Ron Areshenekoff, Glen Merkosky, Rudy Poeschek, Craig Redmond, Sequeira said. The Border Bruins joined the KIJHL when the league was established in 1969.

The KIJHL suspended league play last November due to COVID-19 restrictions against long-distance travel and indoor sports.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyGrand Forks

Previous story
Hockey Canada announces players invited to try out for women’s Olympic team

Just Posted

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins
KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

On April 27, town officials gathered at 1505 Cook Street to break ground at the site for the new emergency services building. From left to right: Councillor Arnold DeBoon, Mayor Ron Toyota, Councillor Joanna Wilson, Assistant Fire Chief Laura Dodman, Councillor Jen Comer, and Councillor Jim Elford. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Breaking ground for the new Creston Emergency Services Building

Construction on the long-anticipated project Creston Emergency Services Building (CESB) has begun… Continue reading

You can help pollinators on their quest by planting native species in your garden. (Pixabay)
E-Tips: Hello from the Creston Climate Action Society

Welcome to the first official E-Tips column

The 80th annual Creston Blossom Festival will be held virtually from May 21 to 24. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
80th annual Creston Blossom Festival goes virtual

Activities can be viewed online at blossomfestival.ca

File photo
Paramedic training returning to Castlegar

Emergency Medical Responder and Primary Care Paramedic training to take place in Castlegar

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.
Serial prowler acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court

Ontario sex offender on long-term supervision order was found with one of many ‘rape kit’ items

Letters to the Editor. (Black Press file photo)
Letter to the Editor: Petition on Proposed RDCK Bylaw Amendments

“If these proposed bylaw amendments are implemented, the Trails Society may be forced to close Riverside Wilderness Park to public access.”

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Most Read