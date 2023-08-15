The KIJHL has released the schedule for the 2023/24 season. Teams will play 44 -game seasons that will include six games against their divisional rivals. Paul Rodgers photo.

KIJHL releases schedule for 2023/24 season

44-game regular season kicks off on Sept. 22

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has released its schedule for the 2023/24 season, which will get underway for the majority of the league’s 20 teams on Sept. 22.

All teams in the league will play a 44-game regular season, with playoffs to commence on Friday, Feb. 23, where 16 games will battle for the Teck Cup.

Each team will play their divisional rivals in six games of the season, plus two games against teams from the alternate division within the same conference and one game against each team from the alternate conference.

For inter-conference games, Okanagan Conference teams will host opponents from one division in the Kootenay Conference while traveling to the other division and vice versa.

•Teams in the Doug Birks division host teams from the Eddie Mountain division

•Teams in the Eddie Mountain division host teams from the Bill Ohlhausen division

•Teams in the Neil Murdoch division host teams from the Doug Birks division

•Teams in the Bill Ohlhausen division host teams from the Neil Murdoch division

The league will take a break for the holidays from Dec. 23 to 28, with play resuming on Dec. 29, before the regular season concludes on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The full season for the entire league includes a total of 440 games. Of note this year is the Spokane Braves, the only American team in the KIJHL, celebrating their fiftieth season, beginning with games in Columbia Valley and Golden before their home opener against the Rockets on Sept. 30.

The season will also see defending Teck Cup champions the Kimberley Dynamiters host the Princeton Posse in the sole rematch of the 2023 Finals on December 3. The Dynamiters will also travel to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Nov. 25 for a rematch of the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

The KIJHL pre-season, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 23 contains 51 games.

Full information can be seen at kijhl.ca and games can be broadcasted from HockeyTv.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
