The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.

KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

Following their annual general meeting, held virtually on Saturday, Jun. 12, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has announced its 2021 season will commence on Friday, Oct. 1 and conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The season will see all 20 of the league’s teams compete over the course of a 42-game regular season which includes eight games against divisional opponents and two games each against teams in the opposing division within the same conference.

READ MORE: KIJHL Commissioner says there will be discussion about 20-year-olds who lost their last season

The league will continue to follow all guidance and protocols set out by the provincial government, ViaSport and BC Hockey.

“After a difficult season for our teams, staff and players, we’re very excited by the positive indications that we will be back on the ice under normal conditions this fall,” said Jeff Dubois, KIJHL commissioner. “Most of all, we are looking forward to welcoming fans back into our arenas and enjoying the in-game atmosphere that makes our league special.”

Playoffs are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 22 and 16 teams will battle it out for the Teck Cup Championship as well as the honour of representing the KIJHL at the 2022 Cyclone Cup held in Delta, B.C.

At their AGM, the league also approved several resolutions with the intent of enhancing league operations, such as creating a Letter of Intent allowing teams to formalize commitments to incoming recruits before the usual start of the upcoming Hockey Canada season on June 1.

READ MORE: Cohort structure announced for KIJHL 2020-21 regular season

Four new awards were also created: the Scholastic Player of the Year and Community Player of the Year honouring athletes for academic endeavours and community service off the ice, as well as the new Broadcaster of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards.

The KIJHL Board of Governors also approved several recommendations put forward by Director of Health and Safety Cory Cameron. These include new measures to enhance concussion management and further utilize the PRIVIT injury management app.

They also announced a partnership with InStat, which all allow member teams access to its suite of coaching, scouting and player development tools.

The KIJIL also announced the continuation of its partnership with Gamesheet Inc. for the continued use of its online game sheet platform.

The Board of Governors approved the creation of a new Education Services department, to be led by Director of Education Tom McEvay, a retired high school principal from Port Alberni with a background in Junior A and Midget AAA teams.

Kamloops Storm governor Matt Kolle and Princeton Posse Governor Mark McNaughton were chosen to serve two-year terms representing the Doug Birks and Bill Ohlhausen divisions on the KIJHL Board of Directors.

100 Mile House Wranglers president Tom Bachynski and North Okanagan Knights owner Dean Keller both have left the Executive Committee, following the completion of their terms.

“On behalf of our league office and all our member teams, I’d like to thank Tom and Dean for their years of service to the KIJHL,” Dubois said. “Tom, in his role as Chairman, provided outstanding leadership in steering the growth and direction of our league, and we’re very appreciative to him and Dean for their contributions and service.”

Previous story
CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Just Posted

Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum & Archives for the last 23 years, wants to welcome visitors to check out their exhibits and programs this summer. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Museum encourages summer visitors to check out programs and activities

After some temporary closures of indoor exhibits due to COVID-19, the museum has re-opened to welcome visitors

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

South Slocan’s Ti Loran is among the recipients of this year’s Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship. Photo: Submitted
Neil Muth Memorial Scholarships awarded to 4 students

Students in Creston, South Slocan and Revelstoke are sharing the honour

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into a Castlegar incident. File photo
Police watchdog investigating Castlegar incident

IIO: Woman sustained a reportedly self-inflicted injury

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

B.C. ambulance station in Revelstoke is expected to get a new system called the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) this fall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. ambulance changes could put Revelstoke residents at risk, warn local paramedics

Paramedics said to expect a substantial increase in ambulance response time starting this fall

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. watching U.K.’s COVID struggles but don’t think province will see similar pitfalls

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during an appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Appeal Court rejects stay for Alberta couple facing third trial in son’s death

Pair accused in their earlier trials of not seeking medical attention for their son sooner

Most Read