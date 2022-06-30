Hoopnics Basketball Camp returns to Creston this summer

Submitted for the Advance

The Hoopnics Basketball Camp is returning to Creston from July 11 to 14.

Hoopnics is the moniker for the fundamentals based and fun filled basketball camps run by Chris Nicol.

Chris (a.k.a. “Coach”) is an award-winning college coach and international clinician. He is a NCCP Level III certified coach who has conducted sessions in Scotland, Trinidad, Tobago, Dominica, United States and across Canada.

Nicol is joined by his son and current Kootenay River Secondary School head coach and teacher Josh Nicol. Josh is a former ACAC All-Conference athlete and an Academic All-Canadian with overseas playing experience in Scotland, Australia and the USA. Together the father-son coaching duo bring an absolute wealth of basketball experience to the camp. Both are proud to making a positive impact for youth in the community through the vehicle of basketball.

It’s a win-win. Kids get a high-quality camp at a reasonable price and profits from the camp will be reinvested in local basketball development here in Creston.

Participants can expect an action-packed week with an emphasis on individual skill development, team play and a basket full of fun.

The co-ed camp runs July 11-14 and is divided into three age groups.

• Junior (entering Grades 4-6): 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — 8 hours;

• Intermediate (entering Grades 7-8): 1 to 3:30 p.m. — 10 hours;

• Senior (entering Grades 9-12): 5 to 8 p.m. — 12 hours.

For further information, fee information, or to register please email cvsunsbb@gmail.com or coachnicol@hotmail.com.

