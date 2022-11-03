Friends of Thunder Cats donate towards future of hockey

On Oct. 21, Friends of Thunder Cats donated $24,000 to Creston Valley Thunder Cats. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) On Oct. 21, Friends of Thunder Cats donated $6,000 to Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

In October, Friends of Thunder Cats gave back to Creston’s hockey community.

Currently eight members strong, the group of volunteers has raised funds for the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and various charities since 2009.

Every year, their annual summer golf tournament brings in a large sum to support the operation costs of the local hockey team, which add up to approximately $300,000 per year. Since its inception, Friends of Thunder Cats has raised over $200,000.

While the last two golf tournaments had been cancelled due to the pandemic, the 14th annual was finally able to be held in person on Aug. 27 this year. Over $30,000 was raised through the golf players, local business sponsors, and a silent auction.

At the home game on Oct. 21, Friends of Thunder Cats presented two cheques for donation – one to the Thunder Cats for $24,088, and the other to Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association for $6,022.

While last year the secondary donation went to Angel Flight, the volunteer group decided to put money back into the sport by supporting minor hockey this year.

“We’re doing it for the kids,” said co-ordinator Kevin Smith. “Minor hockey players are the future Thunder Cats.”

Friends of Thunder Cats is seeking new members and sponsors to support their cause. During April/May, the group meets to plan the annual golf tournament. Those interested are asked to call Kevin Smith at 250-402-8420.

