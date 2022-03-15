Ottawa Redblacks CFL football quarterback Henri Burris smiles as he announces his retirement in Ottawa Tuesday January 24, 2017. Burris joined the B.C. Lions coaching staff Tuesday as an offensive consultant.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Former CFL quarterback Henry Burris joins B.C. Lions coaching staff

Burris was quarterback for head coach Rick Campbell in 2016 when the Ottawa Redblacks won Grey Cup

Henry Burris is back in the CFL.

Burris joined the B.C. Lions coaching staff Tuesday as an offensive consultant. The former CFL quarterback spent the previous two seasons on the Chicago Bears coaching staff as a seasonal coaching assistant (2020) and offensive quality control coach (2021).

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter of my football career with a great organization,” Burris said in a statement. “Given some of the exciting pieces we have on offence plus the chance to be reunited with (head coach Rick Campbell), this is an opportunity that ticks all of the important boxes.”

Campbell served as head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks (2014-19) and won a Grey Cup with Burris as his quarterback in 2016.

“Henry is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff,” Campbell said. “His knowledge, experience and communication skills will be a huge asset to both our quarterbacks and the entire offence.”

Burris, 48, of Spiro, Okla., played in the CFL with Calgary (1997-99, 2005-11), Saskatchewan (2000, 2003-04), Hamilton (2012-13) and Ottawa (2014-16). He also spent two years in the NFL with Green Bay (2001) and Chicago (2002).

Twice the CFL’s most outstanding player (2010, ‘15), Burris also won three Grey Cups (1998, 2008, 2016). He was named the game MVP on two occasions (‘08, ‘16).

Burris threw for 63,369 career yards (third-most all-time) and 373 TDs while rushing for 5,653 yards (5.9-average) with 68 TDs during his CFL tenure. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

—The Canadian Press

