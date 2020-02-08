Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday February 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

VANCOUVER — Dillon Dube had a career-high three-point night with a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 Saturday might.

Milan Lucic and Derek Ryan each had a goal and assist for the Flames (28-22-6) who snapped a three-game losing skid. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Tobias Rieder, into an empty net, also had goals. Both Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau chipped in two assists.

The win moves Calgary into the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes and three points behind the Canucks who lead the Pacific Division.

Tanner Pearson and Adam Gaudette scored for the Canucks (30-21-5) who lost their third consecutive game and saw a nine-game home winning streak end.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots. Flames goalie David Rittich made 25 saves.

Lucic put Calgary ahead 4-2 on a power play at 6:48 of the third, tipping a Backlund shot past Markstrom for his fifth goal of the season. Monahan made it 5-2 at 16:01 on a pretty feed from Gaudreau.

The Flames led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Dube gave Calgary the lead with just under three minutes gone in the second with a shot from the high slot. Markstrom was screened on the play by a battle in front of the net between rookie Canuck defenceman Quinn Hughes and Ryan.

The teams were tied 2-2 after a first period that saw a goal and fight in the first 35 seconds.

READ MORE: Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

The Canucks scored with just 34 seconds gone. Pearson took a pass from Hughes, turned and fired a low shot that went under Rittich. On the following faceoff, Vancouver’s J.T. Miller dropped the gloves with Tkachuk.

Ryan tied the game at 4:20 on a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. Markstrom was screened on the play by Canuck forward Jake Virtanen.

Tkachuk made it 2-1 on a breakaway at 12:08. Markstrom made a pad save on the initial shot but the puck when in off Tkachuk’s skate.

Gaudette scored his first goal in 15 games at 18:13. He pounced on a bad bounce off the boards behind the Calgary net and lifted a shot over a surprised Rittich.

NOTES: … The Canucks longest home winning streak is 11 games between Feb. 3 and March 19, 2009. … Vancouver’s Brock Boeser left the game in the third period holding his arm after a collision with Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane. … Forward Micheal Ferland, who has missed 41 of 43 games with a concussion, skated with the Canucks for the first time Saturday and expects to go to the AHL on a conditioning stint. … Calgary has given up the opening goal 33 times in the last 56 games.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

