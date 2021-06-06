Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

The federal government will issue a travel exemption to allow the winner of the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division and an American counterpart to cross the border during the third and final rounds of the playoffs.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino’s spokesman Alexander Cohen says the decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and with approval from the Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba governments.

Cohen says the decision comes with significant restrictions and rules to protect the health of both team members and the public.

Those include daily COVID-19 testing, strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas, and restrictions around who team members can interact with.

Cohen says the government will not hesitate to take further action should it be required.

The Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets are playing in the North Division final, with the winner to face one of three American division winners in the league semifinals. Montreal leads the series 2-0 with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday night at the Bell Centre.

The two semifinal winners will square off for the Stanley Cup.

