In this March 2, 2019 photo, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Condolences poured out across social media as news about the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna both died in the crash in Calabasas, in Los Angeles County. In total, authorities say five people were killed.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the team take home five NBA titles before retiring in 2016.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA was “devastated” by the loss of Bryant.

“For 2o seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” Silver said in a statement.

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players.”

In his post-retirement life, he focused on advocating for women’s basketball, inspired by his daughter Gianna.

