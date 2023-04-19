Creston Jiu-Jitsu club won best team overall at Kootenay Submission Series 6. (Submitted)

Creston’s Jiu-Jitsu club earns 8 gold medals in Kootenay Submission Series 6

Combat Fitness was happy to see competition growing across the Kootenays

Submitted by Mark Artyniuk

Kootenay Submission Series 6 took place on April 1, featuring well over 100 matches in the popular martial art and combat sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu where athletes attempt to submit their opponents with joint locks and strangle holds. Competitors ranged in age from 8 to 50 years old, coming from Calgary, Canmore, Cochrane, Cranbrook, Creston, Trail, Rossland, Castlegar, Nelson, and Invermere.

“The event has been doubling in size every time,” said organizer Mark Artyniuk, head coach of the Creston Jiu-Jitsu club. “We started in 2021 with four competitors, and this last tournament had 93 registrations, which is amazing. The event has a super friendly vibe which gives competitors a comfortable atmosphere to showcase their grappling.”

The Kootenay Submission Series events are always a hit, drawing in a large number of viewers on YouTube, where its videos have been enjoyed tens of thousands of times. The competition between clubs is heating up, with the home club Creston taking the majority of gold medals. However, this past event showed Trail and Castlegar both closing in.

In addition to bragging rights, the event also featured cash prizes for the competitors. This past event, four out of six of the cash prizes went to the ladies’ match-ups. The event is very fortunate to have so many talented women participating.

If you missed the event, you can still watch the full event for free on YouTube, by searching “Kootenay Submission Series”.

For more information about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and upcoming competitions, visit combatfitness.ca.

