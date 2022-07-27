Creston’s Beers take home gold in slo-pitch tournament

Creston’s Beers took home gold in the year-end slo-pitch tournament on July 16 and 17. (Submitted)

Submitted by Nash Seastrom

At the year end slo-pitch tournament on July 16 and 17, local Creston team “the Beers” brought home the top prize.

After an up and down start exchanging wins and losses, they dialed it in for the finals. Team captain and pitcher Zane “Coach” Peck was fundamental to the victory, delivering a devastating blow in the semi-finals catching the batter off guard. Strike three landed on the plate, essentially ending the game.

After being down on points in the first few innings, the Beers gutted out a strong win in the final getting the bats going and locking down on defense.

Current star player and future hall-of-famer Shawn “Silky Mitts” Bishop came out guns-a-blazing, setting the tone by sacrificing body to make the play on numerous occasions. The icing on the cake was a walk-off home run, putting the Beers far ahead of the competition.

After two-year hiatus from slo-pitch due to the pandemic, it was good to see Canyon Park buzzing with activity. The weekend included snack shacks, vendors, sports enthusiasts – and of course – the next generation of ball players running around.

Another highlight was the home run derby on Saturday. Heavy hitter Braiden Czar from the Brew Jays walked away with the bragging rights and cash prize, which he generously donated to Creston’s Minor League.

A big thank you goes out to everyone who had a hand in organizing and getting the event set up. Thank you to the umpires who donated their time and bared the blistering sun. And thank you also to all the teams that came out and participated.

We look forward to next year to see if the Beers remain the champs!

Team players high five after the game. (Submitted)

