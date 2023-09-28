The Creston Junior Boys volleyball team have won their home tournament. Back row: Coach Mark Armstrong, Logan Lawrence, Coach Ryan Shortridge, Alex Hopkins, Ronan Miller, Rowan Syfchuk, Easton Bishop, Owen Davidson, Oliver Keen-Eisler, Callum Zieffle, Coach Norm Eisler. Front row: Curtis Stankevich, Colby Kidd, Waynae Saw, Stellaen Damery. (Photo submitted)

Creston wins home tourney

