Creston Wave rolls into provincials

Callum Ziefflie, Danae Damery, Aleena Ziefflie and Kiana Ziefflie represented the Creston Wave at BCSSA Swim Provincials in Nanaimo in August.

The Creston Wave finished off the summer season with a successful sortie to the BCSSA Swim Provincials, held this year in Nanaimo, August 17-20.

During the summer months, seven clubs in the region compete: Creston, Kimberley, Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Grand Forks and Colville, Washington.

After Regional championships, swimmers qualify for the Provincials. This year, the Creston Wave had four swimmers who qualified — taking their places in among 1,403 athletes from around the province.

Callum Ziefflie, 15, swam in Division 5, in the 100-metre Butterfly, 100-metre Backstroke, 50-metre Freestyle, and 100-metre Freestyle. As well as placing first in the province in all four events that he swam in, Callum also broke a 22 year old Provincial Record in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 54.63.

Callum Ziefflie, centre, took first place in all four events he competed in, as well as breaking a 22-year-old provincial record in the 100-metre freestyle.

Danae Damery swam in Division 4 50m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, and 100m Freestyle. She placed 14th, 8th, 6th, and 13th respectively.

Aleena Ziefflie swam in Division 4 50m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke, 200m Individual Medley, and 100m Breaststroke. She placed 6th, 6th, 9th, and 10th respectively.

Kiana Ziefflie swam in Division 1 100m Individual Medley, 50m Butterfly, 50m Breaststroke, and 100m Freestyle. She placed 24th, 23rd, 20th and 23rd respectively.

It was a good accomplishment for everyone who swam,” said Creston Wave president Brad Ziefflie.

The Creston Wave trains year round, two hours per week in the fall and winter, four hours per week in May and June, and eight hours per week in July and August. During the Summer the club competes against other swimmers throughout the Kootenays —there are clubs in Kimberley, Creston, Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Grand Forks, and Colville with each club holding a home meet during the Summer with around 175-200 swimmers at each meet. There is then the Regional Meet in the Kootenays where swimmers can qualify to attend Provincials.

The Wave usually has between 35 and 40 swimmers. “We’d like to boost our numbers,” said Brad Ziefflie.

Interested in more information? The Creston Wave Swim Club can be reached at crestonwave@gmail.com.