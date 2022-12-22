Creston Valley Thunder Cats win last 4 out of 6 games

The team has been holding strong through December

So far this season, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats have 14 wins in 29 games.

In the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League standings, that puts the team in fifth place in the Eddie Mountain Division with 30 points, just behind the Fernie Ghostriders with 31.

The Thunder Cats boast a few star players that have been leading with points, including forward Luke Chakrabarti, #14, who is among the league leaders with 27 points and 26 goals.

Forward Blake Anderson, #39, has also been a strong player through November and December, with 26 points and 11 goals.

Head Coach-GM Brad Tobin said that both “always have their motors going.”

There is really strong chemistry between the pair and Tobin says they feed off each other and “keep pushing the pace.”

“Every single game they seem to be all in with the intensity they play with, always getting those quality chances throughout the games,” said Tobin.

“They are consistent point producers and are the guys that we rely on quite a bit.”

As a team, Tobin has liked their practices that have included new additions Bobby Anselmo from Columbia Valley and Kolby Hennessy from Nelson, who were added to the team to help with their secondary scoring.

“We’ve had some good streaks and then some not so great streaks,” said Tobin. “It’s finding consistency in our play that is going to be big heading into the play-offs.”

