At the last home game on Feb. 4, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats were narrowly defeated by the Fernie Ghostriders 6-4. (Photos courtesy of Brandon Shaw, Analog Dog Creative Ltd.)

Creston Valley Thunder Cats head to the playoffs

Forward Luke Chakrabarti was granted most valuable player and top scorer in the Eddie Mountain Division Awards

Now that the regular Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season has come to an end, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats are heading to the playoffs this Friday.

All Eddie Mountain Division teams are continuing on. The Thunder Cats may have placed last in the division but still boasted one of the best players – forward Luke Chakrabarti.

Chakrabarti was awarded both most valuable player and top scorer for the division, with 39 goals and 39 assists in 41 games.

The 5-9, 140-pound forward put up 33 points with the Osoyoos Coyotes and Thunder Cats last season as a rookie, and he more than doubled his offensive production this season.

The White Rock, B.C. product formed a dynamic duo with Blake Anderson, helping him claim the league scoring title. Chakrabarti hit 100 career points on Jan. 18 against the Columbia Valley Rockies. He also had two game-winning goals.

“I think we do a good job,” said Chakrabarti, giving credit to his chemistry with Anderson. “We’ve had three centremen now, but they have come on and done their part and helped us produce.”

Head coach Brad Tobin agrees that he puts the work in.

“He wants to score every time he steps on the ice,” said Tobin. “It’s been very enjoyable watching him produce consistently throughout the season and have an opportunity to win a scoring title.”

The first home games for the Thunder Cats will be on Feb. 21 and 22 at the Johnny Bucyk Arena at 7:30 p.m.

