From left to right Mary Wigen, Gilbert Guindon, Besette Piorecky, & Clayton Dunham.

Creston Valley Tennis Club mixed doubles tournament attracts East Kootenay tennis players

The Creston Valley Tennis Club hosted a mixed doubles tournament Sept. 7. Tennis players from Golden, Fernie, Cranbrook and Creston participated in the tournament.

Mary Wigen (Creston) and Gilbert Guindon (Cranbrook) won first place and Besette Piorecky (Creston) and Clayton Dunham came in second place.

The mix doubles tournament was sponsored by Creston and District Community Complex, Wynnwood Cellars Estate Winery, Save-On-Foods Creston, Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery, Dairy Queen, Tillia Botanical, Wloka Farms and Fruit Stand, Panago Pizza, Morris Flowers, Martech, Tim Hortons, Palmers Greenhouse, and Urban Oasis Salon and Day Spa.

