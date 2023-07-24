Creston Valley Little League concludes another successful season

Kids of all ages had the opportunity to improve their skills through baseball camps and tournaments.

The Creston Valley Little League Association has had another successful season, with the help of dedicated volunteers and fundraising efforts.

Kids of all ages took part in tournaments and workshops this summer, and players from each division were recognized for their achievements, with some going on to play in a regional all-star team.

Nine teams across all divisions, including kids from ages three to 18, play baseball in the Creston Valley Little League Association. A total of 129 kids play in six co-ed divisions.

Kids under the age of seven start with “BlastBall”, a replacement for t-ball that allows them to learn the fundamentals of the sport.

“BlastBall is a way for kids to come in to baseball without the standing around and waiting your turn aspect that is sometimes trickier for the little guys to abide by,” said Carly Jellis, Secretary/Treasurer of the Creston Valley Little League Association.

Jellis is part of the board of directors, a group who manages the Little League Association. The current board started their term after the pandemic. Her own children play in the minor division.

“I know how much my kids love baseball, and some kids are afraid to try, so I try to encourage as many as possible.”

Kids aged seven to eight play in the rookie division, with an adult pitcher.

Kids from ages nine to ten play in the minor division, and ages eleven to twelve in the major division. The junior division is for teens ages 13 to 15.

This year, a new senior division was added, which gives teens under the age of 18 the option to continue their Little League careers. Previously, little league in Creston stopped at the junior division due to a lack of available coaches. This yea, that changed.

Colin Storm and Joey Primrose won Coach of the Year awards, for stepping up to coach the junior and senior teams.

“It gives me goosebumps, because when you get that close to the end of your time playing little league, you can’t play because there’s no coach? That’s terrible. And those two stepped up and made it possible,” said Jellis.

Jellis highlighted the importance of parent volunteers who help with all aspects of little league.

“We are so lucky in Creston to have so many parents volunteer. So they’ll come in to do coaching and assistant coaching, which is obviously the very most important part.”

Parents also help out with team management, fundraising, and score keeping.

“We had as many volunteers, or more, than ever,” Jellis said.

The Creston Little League group is part of East Kootenay Minor Baseball, competing with teams from communities in the area.

Minor, major, and junior teams practice twice a week for the first month of the season. Then, after league starts, the kids have games twice a week.

The Creston Valley Little League Association is part of District 8 for tournament purposes. Little League associations in this district work together to plan tournaments for each division. This year, the Creston major teams went to a tournament in Cranbrook, and the minor teams competed in a tournament in Kimberley in June.

Jellis said that there are no senior teams in the East Kootenays, so Creston’s senior team played with teams from the West Kootenays and an all-star team from Cranbrook.

Following the pandemic, little league in Creston saw an increase in numbers.

“We’ve always competed with soccer. Which is fair, two summer sports, you have to choose from. But as we came out of the pandemic and it was time to come back to organized sports, we actually had the opportunity to come back before soccer did. So there was a year where if you wanted to play a spring or summer sport, you had to join us in Little League.”

Umpire and coaching clinics also came to Creston for the first time this season.

Jellis said a scout from the Cincinnati Reds came to do a camp with the kids as well.

“I think every year is wonderful, there’s never a bad one, but I would argue that since we’e been back, in terms of the number of kids and volunteers, and the extracurriculars we’ve got to have, this has been one of the best.”

Although the season is over, baseball is still relevant in the community. Jellis said parents are working on a Kootenay Camp that will be coming to Creston later in the summer, and several kids from Creston will be playing on the Cranbrook Bandits, a regional all-star team.

At the end of this season, the Creston Valley Little League Association will give out awards for most improved and most sportsmanlike for each team and division.

“From the three year olds all the way to the 18 year olds, we decided to do two awards per group. Not necessarily to reward the kids that have the most skill, but we do want to reward those that made the most progress in that short three-month period. And always reward the kids that have their teammates backs.”

Jellis said the little league community in Creston offers kids a fun outlet to learn important skills.

“They can learn the value of being on a team, working together, all of those super super important things.”

The board is always looking for volunteers, and encourages all kids to come out and try baseball next year. For more information, visit the Creston Valley Little League Association’s Facebook page.

