Creston Judo Club wraps season

Submitted by Creston Judo Club

The Creston Judo Club wrapped up its 2018/19 season with a terrific evening at the Rotacrest Hall on June 1 with delicious food, catered by the fantastic Erin Rogne and her happy “sing while you work” team.

Sensei Joel Mann, Sensei Laura Knudsen led the recognition of each and every one of the judokas and all their hard work. Awards and certificates were presented by Sensei Leelen Samuelson to some pleasantly surprised children wearing smiles from ear-to-ear.

Music and a slide show compiled by Mann had the entire hall spellbound as they watched a season of great memories flash up on the screen—fun and laughter wins, losses, silliness and comradery.

A silent auction reached across the hall, thanks to generous supporters from near and far. The work of dedicated volunteers who quietly created decorations that the kids loved so much they asked to take them home to co-ordinating the liquor licence and beverages for the event to hauling grills, picking up the cake and creating freezer space was so very much appreciated.

Online registration for the 2019/2020 season will begin the first week of September at www.crestonjudo.club.

