Creston Judo Club busy with competition season underway

There have not been any dull moments at the Creston Judo Club since resuming in September after the summer break. Under the guidance of Senseis Laura Knudsen and Leelen Samuelson, who selflessly donate the hours that they spend with the club, there has been plenty of action on and off the mats.

The Samurai Teddy Bear class, comprised of almost entirely new judokas, have been practicing throws and hold downs. And of course all have been having tons of fun while getting a full body workout at the same time.

Competition season has also just begun, with Lucian Beaton, Lani Tanapima, Maxen Vandemark, Noah Watson, and Vanessa Watson participating in their first tournaments. Four judokas – Elisha Moore, Kaitlyn Sandoval, Tiang Tanapima, and Thomas Saby- have been training hard and participating in multiple training sessions and tournaments in preparation of the BC Winter Games taking place this March in Vernon.

The Creston Judo Club is very excited to be hosting a regional training session towards the end of February in Creston. Athletes are expected to come from Invermere, Fernie, and Pincher Creek. Not only do the training sessions include perfecting and learning new skills, but it is also a time to make new friends and have fun.

Without fundraising efforts, the Creston Judo Club would not function. Funds are needed to keep the lights on at the dojo and to send our judokas to tournaments and training sessions. The club is grateful for the generous donations from numerous sponsors in our community including the Creston & District Credit Union, Pealow’s Independent Grocer, Creston Valley Funeral Services, Kokanee Ford, Huscroft Mill, The Wee Grill, the Mallory Restaurant, Mayday Electric, Mann and Berry Vander Heide, Grant Campbell Realtor, Creston Valley Rotary Cub, and several other private sponsors. Parents and the community have been generous in donating time and funds through bake sales, Christmas cash calendars, bottles drives, and most recently the Valentine’s rose sale.

Further away in Montreal, Brae Booth who hails from the Creston Judo Club, was recognized as Team BC’s U21 judo female athlete of the year for 2022 following her podium finishes at the Canadian Open Nationals, with silver in U21 and gold in senior divisions.

