Creston Curling Club cancels 2020-21 season

The refrigeration plant at the Creston Curling Club is shut off and the ice is broken up as it thaws. Photo: Dave Dyck

The Creston Curling Club cancelled its 2020-21 season on Jan. 8, one day after provincial health officials announced that bans on social gatherings and restrictions on athletics will be extended until Feb. 5.

Club secretary Diane Underhill told members in an email that due to the uncertainty beyond the health order’s extension date, the decision to cancel the season was made by the club’s board of directors.

“Financially, it is not feasible to continue with the club sitting idle and no revenue coming in,” wrote Underhill.

The season began in October 2020, and Underhill noted that the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has agreed to reduce the club’s rent to the off-season rate. The process of removing the ice has already begun.

“We will stay positive that next season will be bigger and better since we will all be so eager to get back to the rink,” she said.

On the day that provincial health extensions were revealed, Curl BC announced the cancellation of its 2021 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship and 2021 BC Men’s Curling Championship, which were scheduled to take place in Kamloops from Jan. 26 to 31.

Just one week later, Curl BC cancelled its 2021 U18 and 2021 U21 BC curling championships that were scheduled for the springtime.

