Creston Combat Fitness brings home four silver medals

Over 400 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors gathered in Burnaby June 15-2019 for the Canadian Brazilian Jui Jitsu Federation (CBJJF) B.C. Provincial Open.

The Creston Combat Fitness club sent three competitors ranging in age from 15 to 50 years old and brought home four silver medals from the prestigious tournament.

15-year-old Dlyar Mohammed is new to Creston and has only been training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu once a week for the past ten months in our local club. This was Mohammed’s first time competing, and he fought in both the traditional gi and no-gi divisions bringing home two silver medals.

“Dlyar fought incredibly well, we are all very proud of him, especially considering he has only been training in the gi for the past month or so, the gi makes the game very technical with a lot more grips and options,” said Creston Combat Fitness club coach Mark Artyniuk.

Michael Short has also only been training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for a few months; still, he managed to win his first match via kimura submission and lost by a narrow point margin in the gold medal match against a much more experienced practitioner from Gracie Barra.

Connie Kryzanowski competed in the women’s Masters 2 division and lost her gold medal match to a controversial advantage point, settling for Silver. Connie also took double gold last month in Coeur d’Alene at the AKA Open Jiu-Jitsu Tournament.

Creston Combat Fitness trains Brazilian Jiu Jitsu every Wednesday night at the Creston Judo Club, and occasionally hosts special seminars like women’s self-defense, kids bully proof and Muay Thai. Learn more at combatfitness.ca

