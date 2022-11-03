The Vancouver FC logo is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night, Vancouver FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Football Club *MANDATORY CREDIT*

CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season

The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC.

Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise’s first head coach.

Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season.

The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021.

The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home.

Vancouver’s logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald eagle on the right side of it. The colours of the team will be charcoal black, silver, dark grey, cinder and warm red.

