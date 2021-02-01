Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus

Due to members of the Revelstoke Grizzlies catching COVID-19, the team announced it will end its hockey season.

On Jan. 26, the team became aware a hockey player had been exposed to COVID-19 through their workplace. Soon after, the individual tested positive for the virus. While athletes and staff went into self-isolation, additional members of the team caught the virus.

In response, Head Coach Ryan Parent announced the team would cease all operations for the 2020/21 season.

“This is a disheartening step to have to take for our athletes, especially after the abrupt ending to last year’s playoffs at the onset of the pandemic. We feel we have done the right thing by our players by allowing them to chase their dreams this season and work to achieve their future goals,” said Parent in a news release.

Under the provincial health orders, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) had already halted games since November. However, the league is still allowed to practice. KIJHL plans to make an announcement regarding plans for the rest of the season once the orders expire on Feb. 5.

“We would like to thank the entire community of Revelstoke,” said Parent. “Your support for hockey in our community has been top of the standings.”

hockeyKIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL’s road trips looking a lot different in 2021

Just Posted

Heath “Shpriken” Carra and Victoria “Pixie” Henriksen outside their home pottery studio in Boswell. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Shpriken and Pixie: The Pottery Artists behind Boswell’s ShprixieLand Studios

It was nearly 20 years ago when Victoria Henriksen and Heath Carra decided to trade in Calgary’s big city life for all the peace, quiet and seclusion that Boswell has to offer.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. File photo
Kootenay highways may see 40 cm of snow before Tuesday night

Environment Canada issues warning for Highway 3 — Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit

Zaudanawng “Jay-Dan” Maran in his Creston home. Hanging on the wall behind him is a logo of Kachin’s Manaw festival. Photo: Aaron Hemens
From Myanmar to Creston: The story of a refugee

In October 2007, Zaudanawng “Jay-Dan” Maran and his friends encountered a woman being sexually assaulted by two Myanmar soldiers.

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue report: 2 calls for assistance between Jan. 26 and 29

At 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 26, CFR was dispatched to the area of Regina Street and Ibbitson Street for a vehicle fire.

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Police Report: 57 calls for assistance from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1

On Jan. 30, police responded to a report of ongoing harassment in which a person claimed he was receiving messages from God advising that the victim should be in a romantic relationship with him.

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Local governments committee updates Columbia River Treaty recommendations

Updated recommendations developed after public feedback from Columbia Basin residents

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Rana Nelson is seeking the nomination to the federal Green Party for the Kootenay-Columbias. (Submitted)
Revelstokian seeking nomination for federal Green Party

Rana Nelson has put her name in the hat to be the Kootenay-Columbia riding’s Green representative

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

Most Read