Canucks’ return to practice pushed back as player added to COVID protocol list

COVID outbreak has led to eight games being cancelled

The Vancouver Canucks’ return to practice has been pushed back as another player got added to the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday (April 11).

The team’s practice facilities were expected to re-open on Sunday but are now scheduled to open up Monday “at the earliest.”

According to the Canucks, the player added to the protocol list has not been around the team since March 31, when the Canucks’ COVID issues began, “the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups determined that the prudent decision was to keep the facilities closed for an additional day.”

The Vancouver Canucks are still expected to play their next game on Friday, their first after cancelling eight due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

