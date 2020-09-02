Carson Small is the Campbell River Storm’s latest acquisition. He was a top-scorer with his previous team, the Creston Valley Thundercats. Image courtesy of Campbell River Storm/ Jeff Banman

Campbell River Storm acquire leading scorer from KIJHL team

Carson Small joins the Storm from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats

The Campbell River Storm’s newest acquisition is already on his way to the Island. The Junior B hockey squad acquired forward Carson Small from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone announced this morning.

Small was the leading scorer on his team for the last two regular seasons.

“Carson is as dynamic offensively as they come at our level,” said Stone in a press release. “His point totals over the past three seasons in the KI make that pretty evident.”

READ ALSO: ‘Get ready for a winning season Storm fans,’ says returning lead-scorer

Last season with the Thunder Cats, Small logged 47 points (24 goals and 23 assists) in 33 games. The previous season he was also his team’s top-scoring player with 45 points (17 goals and 28 assists).

“Speed, skill and his vision with the puck separate him from other players at this level,” said Stone. “We feel that with the addition of Carson, our F group is one of the deepest we have had in recent memory.”

Small said he’s heard nothing but good things about the Campbell River organization.

“It’s a high-end organization which holds their players to a high standard,” he said in a press release. “A good history of always being a top contender in the league year after year.”

Small sees himself as a playmaker, as well as a goal-scorer. He has his eyes set on being the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s top scorer this season.

READ ALSO: Hometown forward Brian Majic to play for Storm once again

“It is exciting knowing you’ll be able to play for a power house team night after night while having a strong chance to bring home two points every night,” he said. “My goal for the season is to win the (North) Division and (VIJHL) league while bringing a trophy back to Campbell River.”

According to the Storm, Small is expected to join the team sometime this week and will enter its cohort for B.C’s Phase 3 Return to Sport.

There is still no word from the league on when play will start for the season.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River StormCreston Valley Thunder CatshockeyJunior B HockeyKIJHLVIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Just Posted

Creston school trustee Allan Gribbin censured for second time

Gribbin was censured for making false and derogatory comments

Wijenberg: Manage your fruit trees

“Once a bear gets a reward from a fruit tree, they will return to the tree again and again”

Lit Column: Some Ancient Advice in a New World

“There are so many things we have going on in the world that we have very little control over. While we may feel powerless and small, we all have the ability to start with even the smallest steps to do what we can for the good of the whole, cumulatively creating a larger positive impact”

Creston Fire Rescue Report: 10 calls between Aug. 24 and 30

On Aug. 25, CFR said that fire departments across the Creston Valley were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street for a structure fire

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Miller: SUMMER MAGIC

“Yes, magic is possible with vision and effort. The magic of the Creston Community Park. The magic of healthy young bodies.”

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Most Read