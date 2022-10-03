BC Sports Hall of Fame is holding a Greg Moore lap of honour. (Special to The News)

BC Sports Hall of Fame hosts virtual race in memory of racer Greg Moore

Memorial iRacing event will start on Monday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.

The BC Sports Hall Fame is partnering with the Greg Moore Foundation and VRX Simulators to create a virtual racing event.

Today (Oct. 3) at 1 p.m. the BC Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Maple Ridge racer Moore’s first CART victory.This will pit drivers at home against those on site in a new Greg Moore simulator.

Audiences at home can watch the race live-streamed on Facebook Live. Through this event, VRX aims to pay tribute to the legacy of the late B.C. legendary racer Moore, said a press release from the hall. It also hopes to inspire future generations of racers to participate in and appreciate autosport in both a traditional and virtual context.

The race is on the game @iRacing with practice starting at 12 p.m. and the race rolling at 1 p.m.

The Hall of Fame has 800 square feet of interactive displays that celebrate Moore, who was inducted in 2000. Now it features a revamped iRacing simulator, and some of the fastest iRacing competitors will take part on Monday’s event.

Moore died in a crash on Oct. 31, 1999 in Fontana, Cal. The Marlboro 500 was the last event of the season, and Moore, 24, was killed in a violent collision where his airborne car hit a concrete barrier. He had been a rising star on the CART series, with 17 podium finishes in 72 races, including five wins.

READ ALSO: Greg Moore remembered on the anniversary of his death

Those interested can watch today’s race online, on facebook, and on the page are instructions about getting an iRacing membership and taking part in the special simulation in Moore’s memory.

READ ALSO: Two Maple Ridge athletes selected Players of the Week in the PJHL

