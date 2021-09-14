Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

B.C. rugby stalwart Connor Braid retires in wake of Tokyo Olympics

Sevens star also had 26 caps for the Canadian 15s team

Canadian rugby veteran Connor Braid has announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old from Victoria joins sevens teammates Nate Hirayama and Conor Trainer in leaving the sport. All three were part of the Canadian squad that finished eighth at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

“I’ve decided to hang up the boots and call the career after Tokyo,” Braid wrote in a social media post. “To every coach and team who gave me a chance; thank you. This sport is such a good education to young athletes around values and respect. I don’t know another game like it in that way.

“Thank you to the fans and my opponents. It’s been an absolute pleasure to get to know you. To my teammates, I love you. My greatest joy, hands down, has been sharing the locker room, the stadium tunnel, and the pitch with you. I am so grateful for that. Thank you for being you.”

He also thanked his family for its “unwavering support.”

In addition to his sevens career, Braid won 26 caps for the Canadian 15s team between 2010 and 2018. He started at inside centre in a 23-18 loss to Italy in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, only to see his tournament end early when he suffered a broken jaw and concussion in the 14th minute.

Braid played professionally for Doncaster Knights, London Scottish and Worcester Warriors in England, and Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: How a scrawny kid from Oak Bay bulked into one of rugby sevens’ best

Rugby Canada

Previous story
KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons

Just Posted

The front steps of the Creston’s Town Hall were vandalized with red paint on Sept. 13. (Courtesy of Town of Creston)
Creston’s Town Hall vandalized with red paint

The KIJHL announces the schedule for the 2021-22 season, with the Kimberley Dynamiters getting back at it on Oct. 1 at home against Columbia Valley. Paul Rodgers file. Creston Valley Thunder Cats forward Ryan Patterson is chased by Kimberley Dynamiters defenceman Mitch Fargey during the Jan. 3 game. (Photo by Jeff Banman)
KIJHL prepares for upcoming 2021-22 season

X
KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons

Photo: Trail Times
COVID outbreak reported at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital