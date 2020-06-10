Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, stops Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

British Columbia’s premier says the province and its top doctor have approved a proposal for the NHL to make Vancouver a possible playoff hub city in Western Canada during the pandemic.

John Horgan says he has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to advance the initiative put together by all three sides based on a modification of quarantine measures that would allow a team to remain together as a family or bubble.

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation, be responsible for any COVID-19 testing and agree to not interact with the public during a 14-day isolation period.

The NHL hasn’t yet named which two cities would host the games for the resumption of play, but possible locations include Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.

Horgan says the plan would allow for an economic boost to the city from hotel rentals and other services if the season involves the Vancouver Canucks in an extended playoff run.

Horgan says British Columbia’s tourism sector is expected to make some gains this summer but he has no illusions that domestic travel will make up for American and international travellers who help local businesses thrive.

READ MORE: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from coronavirus liability

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cancelled for 2020

Just Posted

Tiny Lights Festival warns of online scam

A website is trying to sell viewers on a stream of the postponed event

Creston’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited cancels annual fundraiser due to COVID-19

The annual fundraiser has raised $666,837 since it began 36 years ago

New co-ordinator announced for the Selkirk Purcell region’s WildSafeBC program

Cook will run the program from May to November 30 during the height of the bear season.

Canyon Park switches to day use only due to COVID-19

Camping will not be allowed due to this change.

Body of man found in cabin near Nelson

RCMP don’t believe criminality was a factor in the death

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students

Leadership students carried books, wrestled for an audience for school fundraiser

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

Canadian Paediatric Society calls on education ministries to allow graduations

Many in-person graduation ceremonies have shifted to a virtual model or been cancelled or postponed

Most Read