Tanya Finley will run as the Nelson-Creston candidate for the BC Liberals in the upcoming election. Photo submitted Tanya Finley will run as the Nelson-Creston candidate for the BC Liberals in the upcoming election. Photo submitted

Tanya Finley will run as the Nelson-Creston candidate for the BC Liberals in the upcoming election. Photo submitted Tanya Finley will run as the Nelson-Creston candidate for the BC Liberals in the upcoming election. Photo submitted

Election 2020: Tanya Finley

The second of four interviews with the Nelson-Creston candidates

Ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election, the Nelson Star conducted phone interviews with each of the Nelson-Creston election candidates. Each interview included the same questions, which we did not communicate to them in advance.

We then gave each candidate a bonus question of their choice.

The candidates’ responses are edited for brevity.

This interview is with B.C. Liberal candidate Tanya Finley.

What do you think the province should do about the following issues, locally and provincially?

The opioid crisis

Homeless, addiction, crime, they are all connected. These issues go beyond Nelson’s borders – they are provincial and national problems. So I think we need to be looking at the cause of it and trying to prevent the harm. I think the strategies we’ve been using aren’t working and we need to try something new.

I think that we should be looking at the Car 40 program (mental health workers accompanying police officers), with mental health professionals, looking at integrated mobile crisis teams to respond to mental health-related emergency calls.

Wildfire mitigation

The industry is following the rules that the provincial government has put out for them. So I’m not sure why in the last three years they haven’t looked at this as one of the major things to be looking at. We have some serious forest management problems going on and we don’t want to be the next Fort McMurray.

I think we need to be talking to BC Parks, and we need to be talking to Forestry. And we need to be talking to our people that know how to do it best. If you look at Kalesnikov, they’ve been doing forest management for 80 years, and they’re doing a great job of that. And they’re following regulations. If the regulations need to change, then let’s do that. And let’s hold the government accountable to what those things need to be.

Greenhouse gas emissions

This is a global issue really, but we need to minimize the effects of it. I think we need to be talking to the scientists and looking at that, and then having transparent, open communication with everybody so that we can move forward on this.

Housing

Nelson and area has zero occupancy rates and quickly rising home values for the last 25 years. It’s basically supply and demand. This is Economics 101, we need more housing.

I think the City of Nelson’s made some smart moves recently, with allowing laneway housing – that increases the housing supply. I know in Salmo they’re allowing carriage homes. So I think that’s going to help. I think the [B.C. Liberals’ proposed] PST cut is going to help. It’s going to make the cost of materials less, which is allowing people to build more homes.

I’d also like to see more initiatives for the private sector to be able to build multi-dwelling homes. Right now, it’s cheaper to build a bigger home than it is to build a multi-dwelling home. So we need to change that, we need to densify and build multi-dwelling units so people can actually afford to live.

Affordable housing is also tied to transit. If we look at Salmo, Blewett and the Valley, those are great places to live, but what we need is a front-end investment on transportation to get those buses running more frequently.

Finley’s bonus issue: Indigenous culture and issues

Out of all my background and experience, I’m not seeing a huge part of the Indigenous community and culture being talked about all throughout our area. So I think that would be something I would like to learn more about.

I’d like to look at that a little bit deeper and and get a better understanding of that part of our community. I believe there’s a increasing number of Indigenous people in foster care, and I don’t know the answers to that, or how we can help. But I think that whoever is in government needs to be dealing with those kinds of factors, and looking at it very clearly.

Related: Election 2020: Nicole Charlwood


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Election 2020: Nicole Charlwood

Just Posted

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Touchstones Museum has opened up Nelson’s Cold War bunker to the public. The unique exhibit includes artifacts from the 1950s and 60s. Photo: Tyler Harper
Take cover! Cold War bunker opens to public in Nelson

The shelter was built in 1964 in case of nuclear fallout

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Editorial: Challenge your biases

“It requires a lot of courage and strength for someone like Mary Jayne to write her own story about her life as a woman in the Blackmore family. No matter your stance on the Blackmores, it’s important to listen.”

Tanya Finley will run as the Nelson-Creston candidate for the BC Liberals in the upcoming election. Photo submitted Tanya Finley will run as the Nelson-Creston candidate for the BC Liberals in the upcoming election. Photo submitted
Election 2020: Tanya Finley

The second of four interviews with the Nelson-Creston candidates

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Most Read