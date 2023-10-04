Black Press insiders Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: NFL continues its ongoing love affair with Taylor Swift

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 4

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes a look at the surging 3-1 Seattle Seahawks, the importance of situation for quarterbacks, two AFC East powerhouses and, of course, the NFL’s love affair with singer Taylor Swift.

