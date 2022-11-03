Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Talk includes Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and MVP choices

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts as the NFL season approaches the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Discussion includes the surprising Seattle Seahawks, winning with a solid rookie class and QB Geno Smith at the helm; the future for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers; Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver and more.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

NFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

Gordon Johnson wrapped in his new Quilt of Valour. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Quilt of Valour presented to Creston veteran

On Oct. 21, Friends of Thunder Cats donated $24,000 to Creston Valley Thunder Cats. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Friends of Thunder Cats donate towards future of hockey

The floral paintings were installed on Hillside Street on Oct. 23. (From ArtSpace)
PHOTOS: ArtSpace installs mural on Creston’s Hillside Street

Reach for the Mic winners Zavenda Blackmore, Matty Turner, and Hillaree Blackmore pose together on stage after the competition on Oct. 28. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
PHOTOS: Creston’s Reach for the Mic singers take home prizes