Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley and VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: 2023-24 NHL preview: McDavid, Bedard, Canucks and Cup champs

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders John McKinley and Philip Wolf look at year ahead

The 2023-24 NHL season is here. Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf to preview the season ahead. The discussion includes a look at the Vancouver Canucks, Stanley Cup and individual trophy predictions and as always, some Buffalo Sabres chat.

