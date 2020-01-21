Wildlife are dinner guests for West Creston couple

Bird of all kinds and deer frequent West Creston yard

To the Editor:

It was our first winter living in the country. We were feeling housebound, and a little lonely. In the city, with traffic noise and row upon row of streetlights, there is a feeling that life is not far away. Winter in the country can be very quiet. So we bought a bird feeder. Life came nearby.

When we moved to our acreage in West Creston, we bought another. It’s not just for the birds, but for us too. As we watch them coming and going, especially in midwinter, we are well entertained.

The wooden feeder is in the shape of a tall skinny house, with perches at several openings in the wooden end walls. The side walls are Plexiglas, allowing us to see how much seed remains. We buy sunflower seeds.

Chickadees come and go, swooping back and forth to the magnolia tree 20 feet away. Once in a while, a Steller’s jay visits, but he’s too big to comfortably sit on the bottom ledge. He sits backwards, his tail feathers scrunched up against the Plexiglas. He doesn’t come often. A squirrel happily runs back and forth collecting seed that has fallen on the snow underneath, hiding it up in the cedar tree not too far away. He hasn’t yet figured how to get to the feeder. Yet almost every morning, the feeder is near empty.

One night we are awakened by a knocking sound, and in the morning under the feeder, we see deer tracks in the snow! OK, we’ll buy another feeder.

The new feeder also looks like a house, but in a bungalow style. On the end walls it has a place to insert suet, a favourite of the nuthatch, the upside-down bird that was coming into the first feeder. The middle section we fill with sunflower seeds.

It doesn’t take long. A flicker comes in. The flicker is a beautiful but larger bird. The feeder isn’t big enough to easily feed a flicker, but with a few acrobatic movements, he feeds. The chickadees, a little nervous about the flicker, aren’t coming as often. Another little bird comes in, mostly a ground feeder. He’s a loner but he keeps coming back. Now there are two flickers, then three. We keep filling both feeders. Four flickers, then five! What have we done? The seed diminishes rapidly.

It’s evening. No outside lights. Paul is sitting, working at the table, his back to the patio window. I see a movement in the shadows. Paul turns around slowly, not to alarm the visitors. Three deer under the new feeder, not five feet from the patio window!

Company for dinner.

Avis Hunter

West Creston

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Few clouds on Horgan’s horizon

Just Posted

UPDATED: Lead found in Nelson, Creston and Salmo schools

Fourteen water fountains tested for higher than accepted lead content

Creston RCMP calls include report of man fighting bear

Road conditions, family disputes and more for Creston RCMP from Jan. 9-16

Housing by Kootenay Region Association for Community Living celebrating official opening

Ribbon cutting for nine affordable units at Creston’s Spectrum Farms property on Jan. 26

Ktunaxa, supporters celebrate protection of Qat’muk and the Jumbo valley

Speeches, acknowledgements and ceremonies mark an emotional gathering in Cranbrook

Town of Creston purchases land for new fire hall

Referendum in October 2018 approved borrowing maximum $4.5M for Creston emergency services building

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Most Read