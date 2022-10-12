Volunteering is Empathy in Action Pt. 2

The Soup Kitchen in Creston is run by a team of volunteers. (Pixabay)

Submitted by Maureen Cameron, TAPS Community Liaison, and Signe Miller

This series of articles by various authors aims to highlight the contribution of senior volunteers as well as the organizations that they participate with.

Did You Know…?

According to Volunteer Canada, our country has approximately 24 million volunteers who contribute in formal and informal ways to the health and vitality of all parts of our lives including social, economic, culture, education, health, recreation, sports, politics and more.

In this article, we want to highlight the contributions of:

The Soup Kitchen

In 2018, the Monday soup kitchen was started by Holy Cross Catholic Church as a community service with the needs of migrant workers and seniors in mind.

Since then, it has evolved into a true community effort with volunteers from several other churches and groups. On Mondays, six teams of cooks on a rotating schedule prepare two types of soup in the Catholic Hall kitchen. Of the team of volunteers, 80 per cent are seniors.

Before COVID-19, people could come to the Catholic Hall to enjoy soup, a bun, and desserts. During and since the pandemic, soup is delivered to approximately 100 people by three volunteer teams of eight drivers that rotate each week.

Each week, the team decides what soups will be made and collects the ingredients, much of which is donated by the Food Bank. Cooking occurs on Saturday and as per public health requirements, the soup is cooled and stored until Monday. Volunteers prepare lunch bags and give them to the volunteer drivers on Monday morning. When not making soup, kitchen volunteers are processing donations of vegetables to be frozen for future soups.

The Soup Kitchen accepts donations of fresh produce or canned goods. The kitchen also receives donated funds from the Lions Club, Gleaners and other grants to purchase ingredients. The Golden Flour Bakery supplies buns every week and Demetre‘s Catering provides ready-made soup once each month. Dairy Queen donates all the soup containers and brown baggies for the lunches.

Anyone wanting to receive soup delivery or who is able to volunteer, please call Helen at 250-428-2300.

For more information on Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS), call 250-428-5585 or visit valley.services/taps.

Creston ValleyOpinion