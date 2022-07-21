Valley Views: The Wild Outdoors

By Margaret Miller, a longtime Creston Valley resident

Last week, my husband and I visited one of our favourite spots in the valley.

We made the trip in our little motorboat with our dog after checking weather forecasts for a day of fine weather and little wind. We loaded gear into our boat at Kuskanook marina: folding chairs, swim gear, a beach umbrella and cooler packed with a picnic lunch and a few doggie treats.

After swatting some of the all-too-familiar July mosquitoes, we started the engine and pulled away from the dock, enjoying a close-up view of a nesting osprey on the pilings at the marina entrance. We marvelled at the sight of the new mother and her feathered twins, whistled a friendly greeting and turned west towards the opposite shore.

As we headed away from the marina, the unburdening began. My breathing slowed. My shoulders relaxed. Thoughts of domestic chores, troubling world news and upcoming appointments disappeared. Large bodies of water generally do that for me – the wonder of light, openness, and quiet.

We motored west and watched the Selkirk Mountains draw closer. A kilometre from the opposite shore, the sands of Next Creek beach were visible. We slowed and drifted closer, the curved ends of the bay extending like giant arms to welcome us. We cut the motor and allowed the hull to nudge the pale sand.

As family and friends know, Next Creek on Kootenay Lake is one of my special places. I discovered it with other family members in 1988, arriving that year by canoe while five months pregnant. I’ve returned there often over the years and it always feels like I’m coming home.

Sadly, this special place, like others in our province, was damaged during last year’s wildfire season. A fire that started some kilometres north, marched south, skirted the small community at Tye, crossed several creeks, nibbled at the edge of the bay and continued south.

Now twelve months later, the damage is still evident and will be for years. Destroyed sections of forest on the steep slopes high above the beach. Blackened tree trunks close to untouched sections of forest. Some scorched trees close to the sand and burned driftwood resting near the water. A sandy depression where the outhouse once stood.

Thankfully, fire damage to this section of the shoreline was not as extensive as it could have been. A significant amount of vegetation survived the fire. Large numbers of trees were untouched. Pine, fir, and deciduous trees remain, offering greenery, shade, and habitat for birds. Wildflowers and ground cover have sprung up, a testament to the regenerative power of nature.

This special place now bears some scars, but its beauty endures. In time, the landscape will heal, unless extreme weather events and extended wildfire seasons threaten it once again.

We enjoyed a quiet day on the beach, recalling canoe trips when our kids were young, while a happy dog sniffed and explored, sloshed in the shallows, and fetched thrown sticks. We wandered the bay, studied the fire damage, and felt grateful it wasn’t much worse. We collected a small amount of litter, dismayed that a few visitors had discarded beer cans and plastic bottles.

Locals and visitors are fortunate to have access to wild and beautiful landscapes in Creston Valley. Remote creeks and beaches. Ridges and mountains tops offering spectacular views. Waterfalls and cedar forests. Alpine lakes and streams.

These days the availability of powered machines – 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, ATVs, ski-doos, motorboats, jet skis, or e-bikes – means this access is now easier for some of us. The days of having to rely on paddling arms, lungs and legs or a good pack horse to explore the back country are gone. Now some of those hard-to-get-to places can be experienced with the turn of a key or the twist of a throttle.

But with that privilege comes responsibility. Careless human activity damages the environment. Haste and the desire to see and experience more can harm habitat and wildlife.

This summer stay safe and enjoy the beauty of the Kootenay outdoors. But show a healthy respect for the natural world and always consider your impact on fragile landscapes. Remember, just because you can, doesn’t always mean you should.

READ MORE: Valley Views: Building Community

ColumnColumnistCreston Valley